Dabur India arm acquires management control of Excel Investments in UAE

New Delhi: Dabur India's international arm has acquired management control of Excel Investments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
"We wish to inform you that our wholly-owned subsidiary Dabur International Ltd has acquired management control of a new company namely Excel Investments in Sharjah, UAE," it said in regulatory filings after market closing hours on Thursday.
"Accordingly, Excel Investments has become a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary company of Dabur India with effect from August 20." The acquisition will help the group in holding and consolidating investments in step-down subsidiaries operating in the west Asia region, it said.
Excel Investments had acquired 99.99 per cent shareholding of Dabur Pakistan Pvt Ltd and Asian Consumer Care Pakistan Pvt Ltd -- both being step-down subsidiaries of Dabur India Ltd -- from Dabur International Ltd.
