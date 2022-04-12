D2C online brand Flatheads onboards actor Gaurav Kapur as investor, brand ambassador

Flatheads, Direct-to-customer (D2C) online casual sneakers brand has announced Indian Television actor and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur as its brand ambassador.

Gaurav Kapur has also invested in the brand as an angel investor participating in its pre-Series A.

The brand designs all-day wear casual sneakers for the discerning urban audience. It was launched with a vision to create unique sneakers suited for the urban lifestyle. The footwear brand claims to be the only Indian brand to introduce bamboo fibre shoes that are uniquely suited for the Indian tropical climate. They are also the only footwear brand in the world to launch banana fibre sneakers.

“Gaurav believes in the brand’s vision which is perhaps the most authentic connection between a brand and its ambassador. Therefore, we believe that Gaurav Kapur is the best one to convey our message to the customers.”

Following back-to-back product launches, the brand is eyeing aggressive digital campaigns with Gaurav Kapur this year.

On his association with Flatheads, Kapur said, “It is very encouraging to see how new-age entrepreneurs are coming up with innovative products.”

Working on a D2C model, Flatheads aims at widening its visibility in the digital world and imparting the brand messaging of maintaining the balance in life across various areas and blending in and standing out at the same time.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:49 PM IST