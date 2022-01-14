D2C meat start-up Fipola to invest Rs. 40 cr to double its retail presence across India

Fipola Retail India, India's leading omnichannel meat D2C (Direct to consumer) start-up, announces its expansion plans across the southern part of India by investing over Rs. 40 crore.

This investment would be made to double its retail presence across the key states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Hyderabad by March 2022.

This would take Fipola's retail presence to over 100+ stores, making it one of the leading meat retail start-ups of the country.

Fipola offers an unlimited choice of meats ranging from fish, poultry, lamb and goat and has serviced over 6.5 lakh customers so far.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:43 PM IST