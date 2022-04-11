D2C Fashion startup Cloudtailor announces CSOP on investment platform Tyke Invest

Cloudtailor, a D2C fashion startup, has announced the launch of its Consumer Stock Option Plan (CSOP) on Tyke Invest, an investing platform that enables startups to transact and complete their fundraising digitally.

The CSOP campaign is currently live on Tyke Invest for the next 20 days and one can subscribe to the CSOPs with a starting amount of Rs 5,000.

With the CSOP campaign launch, the objective of the personalised fashion startup is to create an alternate and disruptive way of raising funds. Cloudtailor plans to use the raised funds for Fulfillment Center and Stores expansion, Marketing, Technology Team building, and adding more app features for their customers globally, it said in a press statement.

Launched in December 2020 by Husband-and-Wife duo Susmitha Lakkakula & Rudra Pratap, Cloudtailor is a D2C mobile app that specializes in hyper-personalised women's wear segment for styling, fashion visualization, order placement, recommendations, tracking, and fulfillment and offers a simple and reliable tech-based solution globally.

Commenting on this collaboration, Susmitha Lakkakula, Founder of Cloudtailor stated, “We’ve received tremendous response in the past 1 year and it’s great to see our brand grow from strength to strength. With our collaboration with Tyke Invest, we look forward to investments from potential consumers, investors, community peers and all those who support and believe in the startup economy. We have a robust expansion strategy in the pipeline and this investment will play a prominent role in seeing our plans come to fruition.”

