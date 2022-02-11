D2C brand DailyObjects raises funding of $2 mn from Roots Ventures

DailyObjects, a design-driven global lifestyle D2C brand, has announced that Roots Ventures an early-stage Venture Capital firm has invested $2 million in the company. A significant part of the funding will be used for building stronger design team and customer experiences.

Pankaj Garg, Co-Founder and CEO, said “We will be utilizing the incoming funding to strengthen the team that has constantly innovated ahead of the curve.”

Japan Vyas, Managing Partner, Roots Ventures said, "With multiple product offerings under a single umbrella and its expansion across the world, we believe in the excitement that DailyObjects has brought in the D2C space."

The company has registered a growth of 300 percent in 2022 and is hopeful to touch Rs.100 cr revenue run rate in the next 9-12 months, it said in a statement.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:44 PM IST