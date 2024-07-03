D-Street to New High: Indices End the Day on a Green Note; Banking Stocks Lead the Rally

Representative Image | Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

The Indian headline Indices Sensex and Nifty closed at a new record high on July 3.

The 30 share Sensex climbed to 545.35 points or 0.69 per cent to close at 79,986.80. Similarly, Nifty gained 168.60 points or 0.70 per cent at 24,292.45.

Furthermore, the Nifty Bank closed at 53,036.35, up by 868.25 points or 1.66 per cent.

Top stock - BSE

Adani Ports led the charge, gaining 2.39 per cent to reach 1509.35.

Following closely, Kotak Mahindra Bank saw an increase of 2.14 per cent, closing at 1807.50. HDFC Bank also performed well, rising by 2.12 per cent to settle at 1767.30. Axis Bank followed suit with a gain of 1.93 per cent, ending the day at 1278.00, while IndusInd Bank recorded a rise of 1.78 per cent, closing at 1455.00

Sensex - Gainers and Losers |

Top Stocks - NSE

From the Nifty pack, Tata Consumer Products led with a 3.55 per cent increase, closing at 1144.25. Adani Ports followed, gaining 2.39 per cent to reach 1510.05.

Kotak Mahindra Bank also performed well, rising by 2.23 per cent to 1809. HDFC Bank saw a gain of 2.14 per cent, closing at 1767.7, while Axis Bank closed at 1276.2 with a 1.82 per cent increase.

Market crossed 80,000 for the first time

The Indian markets started positively on Wednesday, July 3, with the BSE Sensex reaching an all-time high of 80,000 for the first time.

As of 9:29 AM IST, the Sensex stood at 79,837.7, marking a gain of 396.26 points or 0.50 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty also saw strong gains, rising by 0.73 per cent or 176.05 points to reach 24,299.90, setting a new record high for the index.