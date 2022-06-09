D Street reverses 4-day losing streak as benchmark indices gain nearly 1% to outperform Asian peers

Among top Nifty gainers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, ONGC, Asian Paints and Infosys. | ANI Photo

Indices surged after a four-session lacklustre trade to close at higher levels as the markets made a strong recovery. India VIX, the volatility gauge, closed 3.53 percent lower, above 19 levels. Bank Nifty was up with gains and broader markets followed.

BSE Sensex soared 427 points on Thursday to close at 55,320. The broader NSE Nifty 50 ended at 16,478. Aomg top gainers were Airtel and RIL.

On the Sensex, Reliance Industries was the top gainer, up 2.6 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Auto, and Bharti Airtel.

Among major laggards on the Sensex were Tata Steel (-)3.84 per cent to end as the worst-performing Sensex stock, followed by Ultratech Cement, and NTPC.

The BSE Sensex surge 428 points while the Nifty settledat 16,478.

Bulls roar back

Bulls finally made a comeback after a 4-session losing streak, as investors, with policy rate announcements now behind them, lapped up stocks that were in a downward spiral for quite some time, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. While volatility will be mainstay in the near-to-medium term, we may witness select bouts of recovery owing to bears taking a breather at regular intervals.

Technically, after a weak opening, the Nifty took support near the 20-day SMA and bounced back sharply. On daily charts, the index has formed a long bullish candle which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For day traders, 16,350 would be the trend decider level and above the same, the uptrend momentum is likely to continue till 16,550-16,650. However, a fresh round of selling is possible, if the index trades below 16350 and below which it could slip up to 16,250-16,200."