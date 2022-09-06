Cyrus Mistry funeral: Family omits Tata stint in tribute

Mumbai: The funeral of industrialist Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, a scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, was held here on Tuesday morning, his family said in a moving tribute, though they omitted any reference to the tycoon's brief tenure in Tata Group.

"It is with utmost sadness that we announce the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, 54. He succumbed to injuries from an unfortunate car accident on Sunday," said the family.

He is survived by his wife Rohiqa, sons Firoz and Zahan, mother Patsy Mistry, sisters Laila Rustom Jehangir and Aloo Noel Tata and brother Shapoor Mistry.

Born on July 4, 1968, Mistry earned a civil engineering degree from London's Imperial College of Science and Technology and a postgraduate degree of Master of Science in Management from London Business School.

CPM, as he was fondly known, was a voracious reader and joined the family business in March 1991 as a Director, overseeing the group's construction business.

With his vision and eye for detail, he was instrumental in steering the Group from a pure contractor to a 'value-added' player, by developing competencies in allied areas such as EPC and 'Design & Build'.

He also envisioned, and oversaw, the evolution of the Group into an end-to-end business group, spanning design and engineering, construction, and asset development, and committed to a journey of lifelong learning across multiple disciplines.

Despite his success, Mistry always kept a low profile, away from the limelight, deeply valued righteousness and honesty, and was known for his transparency and integrity in all his business dealings, it said.

"He was extremely humble, approachable to all, and always lent a helping hand to the less fortunate. Deeply loved by his family, he was a friend to countless many. We pray that his soul rests in eternal peace," the family said.

Mistry's last rites shall be performed at the Worli Crematorium at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

"A friend to many, loved by all. A life well lived," the bereaved family added, requesting "No condolence visits please".

The young tycoon Mistry's abrupt departure stunned the country and left the Indian corporate world shocked.