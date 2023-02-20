Cyient allots 56,308 shares to associates as stock option | Twitter

Cyient Limited on Monday allotted 56,308 equity shares to associates of the company upon exercise of stock options, as the company announced through an exchange filing. In the exchange filing, the company said that the stocks will be allotted under "the extant stock option plans."

Cyient DLM on January 10 filed papers for Rs 740 cr IPO.

The shares of Cyient on Monday closed at Rs 938.95, up by 1.67 per cent.

