e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCyient allots 56,308 shares to associates as stock option

Cyient allots 56,308 shares to associates as stock option

The stocks will be allotted under the extant stock options plans.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Cyient allots 56,308 shares to associates as stock option | Twitter
Follow us on

Cyient Limited on Monday allotted 56,308 equity shares to associates of the company upon exercise of stock options, as the company announced through an exchange filing. In the exchange filing, the company said that the stocks will be allotted under "the extant stock option plans."

Cyient DLM on January 10 filed papers for Rs 740 cr IPO.

Share

The shares of Cyient on Monday closed at Rs 938.95, up by 1.67 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

DGCA says 96% more Indians took domestic flights in Jan 2023

DGCA says 96% more Indians took domestic flights in Jan 2023

Energy firm Indian Energy Exchange buys back over 2 lakh shares for Rs 137.48

Energy firm Indian Energy Exchange buys back over 2 lakh shares for Rs 137.48

Cyient allots 56,308 shares to associates as stock option

Cyient allots 56,308 shares to associates as stock option

Tech layoffs: Former Google employees come together to launch startup

Tech layoffs: Former Google employees come together to launch startup

Patron EXIM first SME IPO for 2023 to open on February 21 at a price of Rs 27

Patron EXIM first SME IPO for 2023 to open on February 21 at a price of Rs 27