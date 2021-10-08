Cycle Pure Agarbathies' new campaign 'Fragrance of Prayers'celebrates mother's selfless love

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's largest selling agarbathi brand, has launched 'Fragrance of Prayers', a new campaign dedicated to all mothers on the occasion of Navaratri. The campaign, youtu.be/tNfK0Nkx4eY highlights a mother's selfless love for her children and family, depicting Goddess Durga, the universal mother, and her unending love for her children.

The campaign has aired on all the channels and social media platforms of the brand, marking the beginning of Navaratri. The purpose of this campaign in this festive season is to recognise the importance of mothers in everyone's lives. It is designed to honour our mothers who epitomize strength, compassion and courage. Urmila Kothare, a leading Marathi actress, was roped in to play the role of mother in the campaign.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "As a company with more women and led by women in most departments, we take great pride in dedicating our Fragrance of Prayers campaign to mothers."

"A mother's role is critical in one's life and this campaign exemplifies how a mother is selfless. My grandmother and mother were instrumental in shaping our company's fragrance verticals. They have dedicated their lives to developing fragrances and understanding the concept so that the company can have its own fragrance line."

He further added, "Navaratri is an important festival for us as we dedicate this festival to the women in our company. They are the ones who have gotten us to where we are now. We wanted to reaffirm our commitment to empowering women in all aspects of their lives."

Cycle Pure Agarbathi empowers women through its various initiatives. Women are given the opportunity to work in manufacturing units and in a cottage industry model that ensures their financial status as well as independence.

About Cycle Pure Agarbathi

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. Cycle Pure Agarbathi becomes the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 03:00 PM IST