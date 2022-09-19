e-Paper Get App
Customers of all banks can now pay direct taxes via Kotak Mahindra's online gateway

As digital transactions are being encouraged and scaled up across ecosystems, KMBL is offering options to ease tax-payments for individual tax payers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 08:43 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has been listed as a payment gateway on the recently-launched income tax department’s TIN 2.0 platform, thus becoming one of the first banking institutions to allow customers of all banks to pay direct taxes via a variety of modes through the Kotak payment gateway. As digital transactions are being encouraged and scaled up across ecosystems, KMBL is offering options to ease tax-payments for individual tax payers.

When a Kotak or non-Kotak customer visits the new income tax portal, all that they have to do is to select Kotak as a payment gateway and they will be able to pay tax through domestic credit cards, domestic debit cards, internet banking, UPI, as well as international credit cards with a bank of their choice. As an inaugural offer, customers can pay their income tax via KMBL free of transaction charges till 31st October, 2022.

Raghavendra Singh, President, Public Affairs &amp; Government Business, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “By adding Kotak as a payment gateway on the new income tax portal, we have widened our horizons to customers of all banks. We encourage customers to enjoy the convenient and seamless world of Kotak on the new income tax portal via a myriad of options.”

Recently, KMBL had integrated with the new e-filing portal, thus becoming one of the first private banks to accomplish this feat.

