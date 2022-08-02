Cube Highways appoint Pankaj Vasani as Group CFO

India’s largest highways platform, Cube Highways, has onboarded Pankaj Vasani as Group CFO. Vasani took to social media to make the announcement today.
Vasani is a finance and business leader with over two decades of experience in senior executive roles and as a board & audit committee member. He has worked in leadership roles with Publicis Groupe, Vodafone, Coca-Cola, and Subros in an advisory role.
A winner of, CFO Veteran of the Year, Finance Personality of the Year, Finance Innovation Icon, Strategy Visionary Leader; he is also a two-times winner of recognition by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India– CFO of the Year 2018 & Professional Achiever Award 2014.
By education, he is a Chartered Accountant in India, England, and Australia and a lawyer. He has also completed his B Com (Hons) from Delhi University, EEP from IIM- Bangalore and EP (Intl. Tax) from Leiden University, Netherlands.
Cube Highways is a multi-billion-dollar corporation that owns and manages 27 assets/8400+ lane kms across 14 States in India, with 100% assets rated AA category and above.
Headquartered in Singapore, Cube is backed by a marquee group of international investors like I Squared Capital, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group), and a consortium of Japanese investors (including Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation, East Nippon Expressway Company Ltd.).
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. If you have a story to tell, or images to share on a local news story send them to us click here to share)