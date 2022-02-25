CSS Corp, SupportLogic partner to deliver proactive customer support experience

CSS Corp and SupportLogic have announced a strategic partnership to help businesses elevate their customer support experience proactively by preventing escalations, improving backlog management, and reducing customer adoption barriers.

The partnership will also see SupportLogic and CSS Corp execute several joint go-to-market programs to popularize the value proposition of enhancing customer experience (CX) and support experience (SX) in cloud-based support environments by leveraging the power of AI and NLP, it said in a statement. This helps lower the customer churn rates and improve turnaround time using automated case management.

CSS Corp has been working closely with several product and platform businesses across industries, and supporting them in crafting superlative customer experiences through innovation. SupportLogic SX™ uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals and provide recommendations and collaborative workflows. Together, both the companies will help the organizations' service and support teams to optimize the service experience efficiently, and drive satisfaction and loyalty, while growing the revenue.

Ajay Tyagi, EVP at CSS Corp, said, "SupportLogic’s unique SX capabilities combined with our deep understanding of customers' businesses and integrated IT solutions, will help businesses orchestrate industry-specific business outcomes for enterprise customers. This could be a game changer as we would redefine the customer support experience landscape by moving from reactive models to proactive support models, transforming support operations with AI, and optimizing multiple use cases across support organizations."

John Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer at SupportLogic, said, “CSS Corp brings domain expertise and market reach that will enable SupportLogic to more quickly expand its global presence and help even more organizations to transform their support experience from reactive, “break/fix” models to more proactive and intelligent offerings for every customer.”

This partnership will leverage both companies’ resources, technologies, expertise, and market presence, including technical collaboration to develop next-gen value propositions for customers. This move is part of CSS Corp’s global strategy to use innovative solutions to influence business outcomes for customers.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:23 PM IST