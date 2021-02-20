Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin touches new high of $56,563; Kiss' frontman buys Cardano's ADA worth $300,000

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $56,563.72 on February 20 at 2.39 am (GMT), according to Coindesk. This currency has soared by over 60 per cent since the start of the year. In the last 24 hours, the return on the currency was up by around 8-9 per cent.

This digital currency has a total supply of 18.63 million. As this supply is limited, the value of this digital currency is on the rise. According to Coindesk, the currency’s 24-hour low was $50,927.34 per piece. In India, one Bitcoin is sold at Rs 41.07 lakh per piece, according to CoinDCX.

Bitcoin's gains have been fueled due to the support expressed by mainstream investors and companies like Tesla, Mastercard, BNY Mellon and others.

Meanwhile, digital currency, Cardano, peaked after Kiss bassist and frontman Gene Simmons voiced his support for Cardano (ADA) on Twitter. He also bought Cardano (ADA) worth $3,00,000.