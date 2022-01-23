Crypto.com users not able to access accounts after $34 mn hack

After several users complained about issues with logging back to their accounts on Crypto.com, its CEO Kris Marszalek has been forced to respond on social media how best they can get back their accounts, after the platform was hit by a $34 million hack

In a tweet thread, Marszalek responded, stating that if you can't get back into our app following access reset this week, "in 95/100 cases you are simply using the wrong email to login".

"We don't allow duplicate accounts with the same phone number, so you will get stuck if you are using the wrong email," Marszalek stated.

Leading cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com last week admitted that 483 users on its platform lost almost $34 million in various digital coins owing to a compromise in two-factor (2FA) authentication.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:55 PM IST