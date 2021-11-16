Crypto Relief donates Rs 3.2 cr to GiveIndia; to create vaccine awareness in rural India

India Crypto Relief Fund donates Rs 3.2 crores to GiveIndia’s ‘Vaccinate India Programme’ in collaboration with Project Swaraksha to focus on vaccine awareness and help people overcome vaccine hesitancy in rural areas.

Project Swaraksha is India's largest door-to-door rural vaccine awareness campaign started by Anaxee Digital Runners.

The grant from Crypto Relief will help GiveIndia augment its efforts to stave off fresh waves of infection in various parts of the country, and the association with Anaxee will result in a robustly managed campaign through technology-enabled data collection and tracking, it said in a press release.

GiveIndia’s ‘Vaccinate India Programme’ was launched by the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, in Bengaluru in August 2021. As part of the initiative, GiveIndia provides equitable access to the poor and at-risk groups by partnering with various organisations and hospitals in Karnataka. In the first phase, the programme aims to vaccinate approximately 2,50,000 people.

Sandeep Nailwal, founder of the Crypto Relief Fund and Co-founder of Polygon, said, “At Crypto Relief, one of our focus areas has been to address vaccine hesitancy and equity by supporting efforts which enable this through a transparent and efficient method. We believe that the ‘Vaccinate India programme' will further help the efforts by the Government of India to increase vaccination coverage and take it to different parts of the country. This initiative is in line with many other initiatives undertaken by the fund to support the government and civil society in increasing vaccination coverage.”

Sumit Tayal, COO, GiveIndia said, “It is heartening to see India crossing the important milestone of administering 100 crore vaccines. We need to continue this momentum and build on it further. Taking the vaccine to remote locations and addressing vaccine hesitancy are two important areas we are working on in collaboration with our partners. We are thankful to Crypto Relief for the grant as it will help us and Anaxee expand our vaccination program to target the most vulnerable sections.”

Govind Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Anaxee said: “We are happy to receive more support from social organizations like GiveIndia. With their large experience of creating Social Good, we will learn and further scale Project Swaraksha. Our ultimate goal is to make the whole of India COVID-free, and we will do whatever it takes. Our last-mile distributed network of Digital Runners can be deployed to solve any health initiative in the whole of India. We leverage technology to ensure foolproof execution of programs in rural and semi-urban India. There is a live dashboard to showcase the progress of the project in real-time. 1 out of every 1000 people vaccinated in India got counselled by our Digital Runners.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:53 PM IST