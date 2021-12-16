Crypto exchange WazirX witnesses record trading volume of over $43 bn in 2021; up 1,735% growth from 2020

Crypto exchange WazirX witnessed a record trading volume of over $43 billion in 2021 accounting for 1,735% growth from 2020, according to a report published by the exchange on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

The report called “Highlights & Observations From 2021: The Year Of Crypto”, added that WazirX clocked a user base of over 10 million.

Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), WazirX Token (WRX), and Matic (MATIC) emerged as the most-traded cryptocurrency on the exchange. “We witnessed over 700% growth in signups from smaller cities like Guwahati, Karnal, Bareilly, among others,” the report titled Highlights and Observations from 2021 The Year of Crypto said. “It shows growing crypto adoption in the semi-urban and rural India," as reported by MoneyControl.

As per the survey, 51 percent of survey respondents admitted to entering crypto-based recommendations from friends and family first. In the survey, 44 percent of respondents shared that crypto comprises up to 10 percent of their overall investment portfolio.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:34 PM IST