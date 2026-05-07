 Crude Oil Rises ₹15 To ₹8,739 Per Barrel, Brent At $101.85
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Crude Oil Rises ₹15 To ₹8,739 Per Barrel, Brent At $101.85

Crude oil prices edged higher in futures trade on Thursday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the June crude oil contract rose Rupees 15 or 0.17 percent to Rupees 8,739 per barrel. Globally, Brent crude climbed 0.57 percent to 101.85 dollars per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also gained 0.57 percent to 95.62 dollars per barrel amid firm spot demand.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
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Crude oil prices edged higher in futures trade on Thursday. |

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 15 to Rs 8,739 per barrel in futures trade, as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for June delivery traded higher by Rs 15 or 0.17 per cent at Rs 8,739 per barrel in 733 lots.

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Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.57 per cent higher at USD 95.62 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.57 per cent to USD 101.85 per barrel in New York. 

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