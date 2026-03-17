Crude Oil Futures Rebound ₹261 To ₹8,981 Amid West Asia Tensions & Global Supply Concerns

Crude oil prices surged 3 percent, with the March contract rising Rs 261 to Rs 8,981 per barrel and April up Rs 305 to Rs 8,978. |

New Delhi: Crude oil prices rebounded by Rs 261 to Rs 8,981 per barrel in futures trade on Tuesday amid firm global trends and uncertainty over supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for March delivery increased by Rs 261, or 3 per cent, to Rs 8,981 per barrel in a business turnover of 12,183 lots. On Monday, it declined by Rs 332, or nearly 4 per cent, to close at Rs 8,720 per barrel.

The April contract also appreciated by Rs 305, or 3.52 per cent, to Rs 8,978 per barrel in 13,778 lots. In the previous session, it had dipped by Rs 270, or 3 per cent, to settle at Rs 8,673 per barrel on the MCX. Analysts said crude prices rebounded after a sharp correction in the previous session, as investors continued to weigh evolving geopolitical developments and their potential impact on global oil supply.

In the international market, Brent Oil futures for May delivery gained USD 3.32, or 3.31 per cent, to USD 103.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for the May contract went up nearly 4 per cent to USD 96.09 per barrel in New York. "WTI crude futures rose toward USD 96 per barrel after losing more than 5 per cent in the previous session, as investors continued to assess the impact of the Middle East conflict on global supply," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said.

On Monday, oil prices declined sharply after several tankers safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns about a prolonged disruption in one of the world's most critical oil transit routes. However, volatility persisted as geopolitical tensions remained elevated, with markets closely monitoring the situation in the region.

According to Trivedi, India is also negotiating additional vessels while several countries are engaged in back-channel talks with Iran to ensure safe passage for their ships. Reports of a direct communication channel between Washington and Tehran have also emerged, indicating ongoing diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. In a bid to stabilise energy markets, the United States is preparing to release the first tranche of emergency crude reserves. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also signalled readiness to further tap global stockpiles.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said member countries could release more oil beyond the 400 million barrels already announced, adding that a further 1.4 billion barrels remain available in reserves or industry stocks that governments could access. Before the escalation of the Iran war, the global consumption stood at about 101 million barrels per day, while Brent Crude continued to trade above the USD 100 per barrel, reflecting tight supply conditions.

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