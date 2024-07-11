Crucial To Strike Balance Between AI's Capabilities To Benefit Humanity And Its Misuse: Samsung Executive

Balance Between AI's Capabilities and Its Misuse |

Stressing the importance of responsible AI, Samsung Electronics president TM Roh said on Wednesday that it is crucial to strike a balance between pushing the boundaries of AI's capabilities to benefit humanity and its misuse.

Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, was speaking at the 'Galaxy Unpacked 2024' event here.

"As we advance in innovation, the most important part of AI is maximising its life-enhancing potential while minimising misuse. "We are proactively collaborating with industry leaders to develop and grow safe and inclusive AI technology so that no one is left out," Roh said.

The Korean tech giant expanded its wearables portfolio with the launch of the Galaxy Ring, a health and wellness wearable device powered by Galaxy AI.

Galaxy Ring, introduced in San Jose earlier this year, provides comprehensive insights and personalised guidance like an energy score, wellness tips, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, inactive alert, and workout tracking.

"I am excited to announce that we are building a Galaxy AI ecosystem, in a way only Samsung can," Roh said.

Sixth-generation foldable smartphones

Samsung also unveiled its sixth-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, along with the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

"The new smartphones are designed to unfold unique mobile experiences across communications, productivity, and creativity.

"Together with the Al-infused connected Galaxy ecosystem, our new products will empower you and enhance your lives. I am excited to share that both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Z Flip6 are manufactured at our Noida factory," said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

The consumer electronics giant also announced the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available for pre-order in select markets starting July 10, with general availability starting July 24.

"Today, we renew confidence in our relationship with technology and its potential to help society in once unimaginable ways," Roh said at the launch event.

He said Galaxy AI will be available on 200 million devices by the end of this year, across select Galaxy devices.

"The impact will be profound," he said.