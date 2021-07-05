Crowdsourcing platform MyMobiForce raises $1.42 mn pre-Series A round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund

Delhi-based MyMobiForce (Innotion Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) has raised $1.42 million (Rs 10.3 crores INR) as part of Pre-Series A round of funding led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund with participation from group of angels led by Manu Iyer of Bluehill Capital, Acsys Investments and Ashutosh Agrawal (Ex-Urban Company).

MyMobiForce is an AI powered crowdsourcing platform which empowers businesses to scale effectively by providing on-demand field technical workforce in a plug and play fashion. The company provides services to marquee brands and so far has completed over 2 million jobs through the platform. MyMobiForce has a resource pool of 50,000 technical gig workforce across 8,000 Pin Codes in India.

MyMobiForce was set up in 2018 by Dheeraj Khatter, Himanshu Kumar, and Kshitiz Saini. The company is working to transform the way technical field services are delivered globally, in that process MyMobiForce helps gig workers with work opportunities, employment enhancing training and access to financial products such as insurance, savings and micro loans.

The Founder’s in a joint statement said: “MyMobiForce has grown 2x during COVID and has managed to scale operations to support 100-plus customers. We will use the capital raised to skill and empower additional 20,000 service technicians across 10,000 pincodes.”

Commenting on the investment, Sanjay Jain, Partner at Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund added, “India is still among the least penetrated flexi staffing markets globally with merely 0.5 percent of the workforce employed in a flexible manner as against 3-4 percent globally. With the increasing formalisation of the economy, GST, labour law reforms, COVID and increasing number of enterprises shifting to flexi-staffing, crowd-sourced platforms are poised for the next leg of growth over the long-term”.