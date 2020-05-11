Creativity in times of coronavirus: Free Press Journal, Mogae Media and eight ad agencies collaborate for social communication campaign

Well, these are testing times for everyone. But it is at such times that creative minds rise above the noise and tears, and bring forth messages of hope and deliverance.

That is exactly what, Mogae Media in association with The Free Press Journal, have gone on to do. The duo called upon some of India’s best known creative agencies, requesting them to create advertising campaigns on the current coronavirus crisis, and related social issues. Each ad of every campaign was to be in full-page size. Beyond that the agencies were allowed an open brief: choose your own theme related to the pandemic, and create what you would like the world to see.

Creative minds from agencies such Bang In The Middle, Havas Group, Laqshya, Publicis, Rediffusion, RK Swamy BBDO, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi and Wunderman Thompson delivered a total of 10 campaigns. Each of them focused on different social aspects of this crisis. These print ads were featured either on the jacket or a full page of the newspaper, and were given prominent display in The Free Press Journal.

Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal, commented, "We as a newspaper aspire to engage with our readers in the best possible way. One way of doing so was to run these advertisements from these nine esteemed agencies. Through this we have sought to communicate messages of hope and tenacity – so vital during this lockdown period. Subtle yet strong messages were wonderfully crafted and conveyed by these agencies. We are thankful to them. Special thanks are owed to Mogae Media which conceptualised this entire campaign."

Dr. Sandeep Goyal, media veteran and Chairman, Mogae Media, said, "Abhishek Karnani and FPJ are really large-hearted, and very generous, to give so willingly of their media space for communicating messages of societal good. The agencies too gave us their talent & time without demur. The creative quality was uniformly high. I noticed also that despite full page sizes on offer, the copy was minimal. Obviously, faith in long copy has waned! The art direction across campaigns has been 10/10. I am really glad we did this Social Communication Initiative. "

Wunderman Thompson