Creative ed-techs can bridge gaps in the Indian education system: AAFT

The AAFT (Asian Academy of Film & TV), an EdTech venture aims to change the way creative arts is learnt and taught globally. It offers certificate courses like Media, Advertising, Performing Arts, Cinema, Lifestyle and Photography. Additionally, it also offers diploma courses like photography, interior design, fashion designing, journalism and mass communication etc.

With evolving dynamics of job requirements in the highly competitive market, students graduating from educational institutes are finding it difficult to find a job due to huge market requirements. According to a report by ASSOCHAM, only 20 percent of the five million fresh graduates every year get employed. How are edtech firms prepared to offer courses that are job-ready?

Mohit Marwah & Akshay Marwah, Co-Founders of AAFT discuss what can be done to make students job-ready. Excerpts from an email interview:

What are the strategic drivers for edtech in the creative education sector?

EdTech firms focusing on creative education are expanding the number of career choices that are open to Indian students. While traditional courses are abundantly available both online and offline, edtechs are converging courses for all niche creative career paths under one roof. Aspiring professionals in the creative arts segment can choose the skills they want to hone and study using new-age tools with world-class faculty.

How has creative edtechs made a mark in the students' lives, going beyond the mainstream courses?

Creative edtechs are bridging the gaps in the Indian education system which has traditionally followed archaic, rote learning methods. Such platforms bring students closer to creating their dream careers through non-traditional training. There are numerous platforms and institutes offering mainstream courses, but edtechs go beyond the traditional path, helping new-age creative students to venture off the beaten path and create success in niche markets. At AAFT Online for instance, we offer courses like music production, animation and VFX, nutrition, jewellery design, etc, so they can expand their horizons and achieve their dreams.

What is the role of creative edtechs like AAFT Online in bridging the skill gap in the Indian creative industry?

With the advent of OTT, social media, and similar digital entertainment platforms, there is a growing need for fresh talent in the creative industry. As new job roles are created, the industry requires individuals with updated skillsets who can keep up with the trends while also making a difference. However, so far, creative arts students have been studying the same handful of mainstream courses in the country's conventional, theoretically-driven way. This is where AAFT Online comes in with innovative, forward-looking courses in avenues that are niche, creative, and highly lucrative.

What are some of the hiring trends in the media and entertainment industry?

The Indian media and entertainment industry is at an inflexion point where technology is disrupting job roles and skill requirements. Even previously non-tech roles now require some level of technical knowledge. Skill-based learning is, therefore, becoming crucial to creating a substantial career in this space.

Moreover, as consumer appetite for media and entertainment continues to expand, the industry is becoming extremely competitive, vying for consumer attention by producing high-quality entertainment with the best-in-class talent. There is no dearth of opportunities for individuals with suitable skills and a thirst for learning.

How has edtech evolved over the past two years?

Since the pandemic outbreak in 2020, edtechhas undergone a 180-degree transformation. Edtech platforms acted as a saviour when educational institutes were shut down overnight, allowing students to continue their education from the safety of their homes. Now, the edtech sector has emerged as a mainstream education tool, blurring the logistical and language barriers that have hitherto existed in the education space. From core K12 classes to graduate degrees to advanced diplomas, everything is now under edtech's ambit. The future will see classroom learning and online learning working together to offer holistic learning opportunities to students. Several online certificate courses, especially in the creative arts space, will allow students to carve successful careers in promising fields.

India's edtech market is likely to grow 5x to reach $3.5 billion by 2025. How is the sector gearing up?

The COVID-19 period saw a deluge of edtech startups enter the fray as the demand for online learning skyrocketed. Considering the ongoing trends, edtech is here to stay for the long run. Thousands of students have been able to pursue their dream courses and careers from the safety of their homes, thanks to online education platforms. By utilizing a combination of best-in-class faculty, practical learning methods, and world-class pedagogy, Edtech platforms such as AAFT Online that offer skill-based training are poised to contribute to the accelerated growth of the sector.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:17 PM IST