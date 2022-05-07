Cracking the code to build a happy work culture in creative agencies

Companies with a strong work culture have witnessed a 4x increase in revenue growth, according to Forbes. Work culture is the one fundamental component that can make or break an organisation. Especially in creative agencies where teams are like a close-knit family, positive work culture can soar the performance and spirits of all the team members. While hush and rush culture is the life and blood of creative agencies, it’s the core values and vision that define their work culture.

Whether it’s the vibrant social environment or the challenging and creative work, a balanced work culture is conducive to a high-performing organisation and a satisfied team.

According to research by Deloitte - 94 percent of entrepreneurs and 88 percent of the job seekers believe that a healthy work culture is vital for the organisations’ success. Keeping the above stats in mind, it is important to know what work culture is, how agencies can build a balanced work culture, and the benefits that follow.

What is work culture and its importance?

Work culture refers to an organisation’s beliefs, values, and actions that define its character and personality. These values and beliefs guide the team members and define their thinking and behaviour patterns. At the heart of any work culture are an organisation’s core values. These values are defined by the core members and evolve as the team grows, these values set standards to be lived by every member of the agency. Work culture is important because it reflects the leadership, productivity, team morale, job satisfaction, and engagement in an agency. In peaceful times, culture can be a force multiplier and in adversity, a strong culture can empower team members to rise to the occasion and elevate their performance.

How to build the ‘best place to work’?

The coveted Great Place to Work certification is the epitome of a strong and healthy work culture that every organisation aspires to achieve. It isn’t merely a certification but a celebration of the organisational culture. But according to stats – only 28% of executives understand their company culture. At a time like this, when work is untethered from the office, burnout rates are rising, and the workforce is divided, how can organisations build the best place to work?

Define and communicate core values

An agency must clearly define its core values that determine and encourage acceptable

behaviour in an organisation. Understanding the company’s core values and beliefs is key to understanding the culture within the organisation. When these values are embedded in all the members, they propel the organisation to achieve its mission and vision.

Role model behaviour and frontline leadership

Merely communicating the core values or stressing the need for exemplary behaviour is not enough to create a strong work culture. Leading the change a leader wants to see in others is an important step contributing towards a better work environment. Support and transparency are also essential ingredients for a balanced work culture.

Modify the reward system

Showing recognition and appreciation towards team members can be a gamechanger in uplifting an agency’s work culture. Organisations should provide special recognition to those who embrace core values, build a healthy work environment and perform their jobs to the best of their abilities.

Conclusion

A positive work culture is the cornerstone of every successful agency. While hustle culture has become synonymous with agency life, a few organisations are striving each day to balance it out with growth, opportunities, and a creatively inclined workplace. By keeping in mind the benefits of a positive culture, every organisation should strive to build the best place to work. Building a healthy work culture is not an overnight success, but consistent efforts will surely pay off in the long run.

(Raghav Bagai is Co-Founder, Sociowash-a full service digital marketing agency)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:23 PM IST