CPaaS provider Tanla announces Q3 results: Gross profit, revenues up

Tanla Platforms Limited, CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter three of FY'21-22.

Revenue increased by 35 percent year-over-year to Rs 8,849 million. Gross profit increased by 62 percent year-over-year to Rs 2,610 million. Gross margin at 29.5 percent and improved by 486 basis points year-over-year.

EBITDA increased by 60 percent year-over-year to Rs 2,028 million. EBITDA at 22.9 percent and improved by 352 basis points year-over-year. Profit after tax increased by 69 percent year-over-year to Rs 1,580 million.

Earnings per share increased by 70 percent to Rs 11.66. Free cash flow at Rs 302 million and Cash and Cash Equivalents at Rs 8,807 million.

Nine months revenue increased by 39 percent year-over-year to Rs 23,529 million.

Gross profit increased by 66 percent year-over-year to Rs 6,647 million. Gross margin at 28.2 per cent and improved by 457 basis points year-over-year. EBITDA increased by 72 percent year-over-year to Rs 5,161 million. EBITDA at 21.9 percent and improved by 425 basis points year-over-year.

Profit after tax increased by 57 percent year-over-year to Rs 3,987 million. -Earnings per share increased by 65 percent to Rs 29.37. Free cash flow at Rs 3,804 million.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, "Tanla has delivered year-on-year growth for 22 quarters in a row with a very strong performance in the quarter across all metrics, and we are confident this momentum will continue."

Significant events during the quarter

Tanla and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) entered into an exclusive multi-year partnership for deployment of patented block-chain enabled Wisely Platform to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network.

Onboarded two of the top ten Indian banks for secure and critical notification service on Wisely. Trubloq, our DLT platform crossed 31bn transactions in December 2021, handling more than 1bn transaction a day.

Tanla has been included in Nifty India Digital Index, newly launched by NSE to track stocks broadly representing digital theme. The customer base has expanded with addition of 77 new customers. Revenue from > Rs10Mn+ customers grew by 36 percent year-over-year.

As part of our net zero journey, we have measured our baseline carbon footprint and are working towards achieving commendable USGBC certifications for our new premises. Invitation to conference:Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:18 PM IST