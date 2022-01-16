Coworking firms take on lease 21% more office space in 2021; provide nearly 79k desks to corporates

Cushman & Wakefield India in its quarterly Office Market Beat reportstated that Co-working operators expanded their portfolio aggressively last year and took on a lease 21 per cent more office area across the top 8 cities to meet the rising demand of flexible workspaces from corporates amid the COVID pandemic.

The leasing of office spaces by co-working operators across eight major cities surged to 4.91 million square feet in 2021 from 4.05 million square feet in the previous year.

These eight cities includes Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Across eight major cities, the coworking players provided on lease 78,869 seats or desks in the 2021 calendar year to occupiers, mainly to corporates, stated Cushman & Wakefield.

In India, the major co-working, including managed office space, operators are WeWork, Smartworks, The Executive Centre, Simpliwork Offices, 91Springboard and The Office Pass, among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 08:13 PM IST