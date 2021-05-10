COVID Relief: L&T donates ventilators to hospitals in Surat

L&T has procured and supplied 24 ventilators in an effort to immediately alleviate the shortage of medical equipment in South Gujarat. In the back-drop of the increased numbers of positive cases requiring ventilator support, L&T provided the high-end ventilators to SMIMER, Civil and other dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in South Gujarat.

With the urgency of augmenting the medical infrastructure and capacity, M Thennarasan, CEO, CSR Authority, Gandhinagar requested L&T to provide high-end ventilators to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. L&T’s management delivered 24 units of the Allied Meditec 1700 ventilator units with ABIPAP with stand and accessories, as a part of its philanthropic response to help fight the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in Gujarat. L&T also distributed masks to various panchayats. Earlier this week, L&T also announced that it will soon start delivering 22 oxygen generators to various hospitals in India, where the scarcity is most acute.

The critical medical equipment was handed over to MP and Gujarat BJP President C R Patil, in the presence of M Thennaresan, Banchchanidhi Pani (Commissioner-SMC), Dr Dhaval Patel (DM & Collector- Surat) and Ardra Agrawal (DM & Collctor-Navsari), Sandip Desai (District BJP President), Zankhanaben Patel (MLA-Choryasi), Mukesh Patel (MLA-Olpad) and Atik Desai (VP CAO, L&T - Hazira).