Covid-19 to stay for 10 more years, warns Pfizer vaccine developer

As the world is still struggling to fight the coronavirus pandemic, added to it is the fear of newer and potentially lethal strains, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin has warned that the deadly virus is going to stay with us for the next decade at least.

Sahin was speaking at a virtual press conference this week. When asked when life could return to normal, he said, "We need a new definition of normal. The virus will stay with us for the next 10 years."

BioNTech's vaccine, developed with the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, has been authorised for use in more than 45 countries, including Britain and the US. Sahin revealed said that the vaccine can be adjusted for the new UK variant in about six weeks.

As the new strain of Covid is a matter of concern and worry around the world including in India. A wait and watch theory are maintained on the new strain as to what effect it could have going ahead. However, Sahin seems to be confident that the new variant of the Covid-19 strain in the UK would not impact the efficacy of the vaccine.

UK has reported highest number of Covid-19 deaths this week after it discovered a second new variant of the novel coronavirus in Britain. On December 19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also imposed Tier Four restrictions on London and other parts of England after the discovery of a first mutant Covid-19 strain which is said to be about 70 per cent more transmissible.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the second new variant was reportedly related to travelers from South Africa, and two cases have been reported so far. "This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK," he said this week.