COVID-19 times: Highest-ever Q1 sales for an automaker in its 116-year history

British luxury car has recorded a rise of 62 per cent in sales in the March quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. This automaker is Rolls-Royce.

It delivered 1,380 motor cars to customers, up 62 per cent on the same period in 2020 and surpassing the previous first-quarter record set in 2019 as well. This new high exceeds the previous record set in 2019 and is the highest in the brand's 116-year history.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a strong start to 2021, reflected today in our first-quarter sales figures, which are the highest in our 116-year history. With robust order books across our product range, particularly for the new Ghost and Cullinan, sales growth in key markets and Bespoke commissions running at record levels, our business is in excellent shape. We have every reason to be optimistic for the remainder of 2021,” stated Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The company reported strong growth coming from China, US and Asia Pacific. In a statement, the company stated the demand for all Rolls-Royce models is extremely buoyant, particularly the new Ghost launched in 2020, and the superluxury SUV, Cullinan, with order books extending well into the second half of 2021.

In India, Cullinan and Ghost have been priced over Rs 6.95 crore.