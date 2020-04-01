COVID-19 lockdown: Bajaj Auto extends free service, warranty period of all vehicles

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has extended its free service and warranty period for both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in the wake of the 21-day pan-India lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the current situation of a mandated lockdown owing to COVID-19, Bajaj Auto has decided to extend its service and warranty period of all our vehicles.

"While social distancing in such troubled times is our collective responsibility, we wanted to ensure that our customers do not face any hurdles as they will not be able to avail our services for the interim period," said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd.