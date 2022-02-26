COVID-19 impact: Slew of technology trends boost education, assist differently-abled, too

The technological world is progressing at a rate unprecedented by all humankind and is leading to the unconditional evolution of every single sector with which it comes in contact. Although almost all domains of human life are undergoing a technological revolution, education is the one field that is metamorphosing at the speed of light – and this transmogrification is not expected to slow down anytime soon.

The present learning generation is an amalgamation of early adopters and digital natives and thus is the most suitable lot to embrace these dynamic and flamboyant changes.

COVID-19, a catalyst in tech changes in education

Keeping the calamities it posed aside, the conspicuous role of the COVID-19 pandemic as a catalyst in materializing these changes cannot be negated under any circumstances, as a number of technological changes have been birthed and accelerated due to it. To prevent further abrasion of educational standards and courses, educational institutions have been integrating and updating technology-induced methodologies, curriculum, and teaching practices for restitution.

The pandemic has also played an influential role in driving digital adoption, especially for the older generations who are generally reluctant to espouse changes. One other substantial reason behind this technology endorsement is the need, scope, relevance, and power technology can have in administrating holistic education.

It is imperative to adopt a pioneering and visionary outlook in the field of education so that the most befitting practices can be implemented seamlessly for the greater good of all. As John Dewey aptly said: "If we teach as we taught yesterday, we rob our children of tomorrow."

Information-driven strategies to improve education

Artificial intelligence is assuredly the talk of the town nowadays and is expected to have a Herculean impact on education delivery and administration. Rapid advancements in all the fields of education, such as science, mass-produce information by the minute and thus require innovative technologies that analyze, store, and process them beneficially. All of these intricate requirements point at AI, and the insights drawn prompt education providers to chalk out information-driven strategies and decisions to ameliorate education outcomes.

AI is most likely to enable personalized learning, which is a specialized teaching model based on consideration and acknowledgment of every student's ability, needs, and interests to drive not only academic refinement and fulfillment but also personal development.

Every student possesses a distinct set of knowledge absorption capabilities, and personalized learning through AI enables education providers to identify them and proceed to provide unambiguous and particular content most suitable for them. This technology also aids parents and educators in driving the apt targeted intervention strategies for students based on real-time data assembled from digital platforms. In addition, since teacher access is typically limited for various reasons, AI-powered chatbots can mitigate this deterrent to education by accessing a nexus of information databases in the particular educational institution and beyond and using it to respond to the questions posed by students any time of the day.

Leveraging smartphones, personal devices for knowledge retention

Educational institutions can also revolutionize education and knowledge retention in today's largely tech-savvy students by leveraging smartphones or the array of other personal devices to augment content delivery options by inculcating videos, interactive games, and audios in otherwise unstimulating lectures. Personalized learning does not entail isolated learning schemes but rather enables more extensive interaction and collaboration opportunities at a global level.

Times are also changing for special students who require assistive educational technologies. Statistics from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) illustrate that about seven million students in the United States – which comes up to about 13 percent of the total public-school enrollment – require special education services to help them overcome their unique requirements.

The emergence of innovative assistive technologies translates to more empowerment for students with disabilities, placing them on a more comparable footing with their classmates than ever witnessed before. An array of assistive technology devices are already readily available, whereas a dozen others are in the making - and expected to transmute assistive learning. One noteworthy education trend gaining considerable momentum in the assistive technology category is the use of alternative input devices which allow students with disabilities to use computers equipped with reoriented keyboards featuring larger buttons, cursors manipulatable through feet or mouth, and several other ingenious capabilities.

Needless to say, technology trends envisioned for the future of education are indubitably set to change the orthodox education demographics, and teachers who leverage these innovations would unequivocally be on the spearhead of education leadership.

(The writer is CEO, Oswaal Books)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:04 PM IST