COVID-19 Impact: Pandemic has increased appetite for organic food

If there is one area where the coronavirus pandemic is causing massive rethinking, it is in what we eat, where we get our food from, and how the food is produced, stored, and prepared. There is a growing awareness regarding the health benefits of a natural, balanced diet which is boosting the demand of organic, sustainable foods.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to surging demand for organic and sustainable foods. The pandemic is raising consumer awareness of the relationship between nutrition and health. This has resulted in a surge of interest in products that benefit from a ‘health halo’.

Organic foods are viewed as being healthier and safer than conventional alternatives.

Due to the surge of smartphone usage India, coupled with low-cost internet, there has been an increase in access to information about organic food. Added to this, e-commerce platforms act as a facilitator reaching out to potential customers across the country.

The price difference between organic and inorganic food is insignificant when compared to the health benefits of organic food. While organic food might be priced higher, it prevents needless intake of pesticides and fertilizers. This further cuts down the risk of health hazards and unnecessary medical expenses in the longer run.

Moreover, organic food is not just a word, it is a lifestyle choice. By definition, organic means without the use of any artificial chemicals, flavors, colors and enhancers. The industry is ever-changing, growing and there a strong need for organic health food. This requires a robust ecosystem of farmers, farm-level aggregators, certification bodies, traders, organic food processors and of course bulk and end-use consumers.

As a consumer looking to buy organic products, one must ask: Is the company certified organic? Is it a reputed certification agency? One must check for organic logos at the back of pack. More information can be made available on APEDA's website.

The pandemic has enabled a strong push towards health food, gluten-free food, organic food, clean eating and plant-based cooking. On a macro level, there is a natural shift from a carbohydrate-heavy, agrarian mind set to millets, proteins, dietary fibre and micro nutrients led service-based mind set. We now take keen interest in what we eat.

Growth of food e-commerce

Another key factor is the rapid growth of food e-commerce. Online commerce in food have grown 3-fold in the last 18 months. This has made gourmet food products more affordable, easily accessible and convenient to use. Not to mention, the uptick in innovative recipes, home cooking, food influencers on social media.

There is no better time to build a responsible, ethical food brand and be a part of this change. The demand for Indian organic food has not only witnessed a steady rise in India but is also receiving appreciation on a global platform. Due to India's favourable agro-climatic conditions coupled with the inherited tradition of organic farming, the quality of organic food exports is very high.

The organic food industry will witness a humongous rise in the next five years. The industry is still naive, in the emerging phase and has a huge potential for growth. It could very well contribute to the economic growth of the country in the longer run.

(Raghav Gupta is Founder, JIWA Foods, a health food brand)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 06:03 PM IST