COVID-19 drug: After Zydus Cadila and Jubilant Life, Dr. Reddy's signs licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences for Remdesivir

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with American-based biopharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. This will allow Dr. Reddy's the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug, Remdesivir which will be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

This deal will be valid in 127 countries including India. Gilead Sciences has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Zydus Cadila and Jubilant Life as well. This would be third such deal for Indian market.

Dr. Reddy’s will receive technology transfer from Gilead for manufacturing of this drug. Post that, the company would need to do the manufacturing scale up and obtain regulatory approval for marketing of this drug in respective countries.

Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral therapy developed by Gilead, received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat Covid-19 patients.