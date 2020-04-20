Covid-19: Deutsche Bank provides ration kits to tribals in Raigad

The bank is working with Swades Foundation to provide relief measures to tribal families in Raigad that have been affected by the lockdown by providing them with kits comprising dry rations, toiletries and other essentials. Each kit suffices for a family of five for one month. Deutsche Bank’s support will benefit 8,815 tribal families comprising about 44,000 individuals, in Raigad, Maharashtra. Additionally, the bank is providing funding for eight ventilators that will be deployed across government hospitals in Mumbai. The ventilators will be procured and deployed directly by Swades.

Deutsche Bank has also partnered with Smile Foundation to provide 5,000 essential kits to families living in the urban slums of Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi and Jaipur. These kits will contain dry rations and other essentials including rice, pulses, flour, sugar, salt, basic spices, oil and essential toiletries. Each kit suffices for a family of five and lasts a month. Deutsche Bank’s partnership with Smile Foundation will benefit 25,000 individuals.

Deutsche Bank, through three earlier initiatives, is already helping break the COVID-19 transmission chain and support people who have lost their livelihood during the nationwide lockdown. In all, the five initiatives that Deutsche Bank has taken up will benefit over 120,000 individuals across the country.

Daily wage earners and labourers, who have been rendered unemployed due to the lockdown have been finding it difficult to feed themselves and their families. In partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Deutsche Bank is providing one million free meals to the homeless and daily wage labourers in the cities of Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Surat, in the month of April 2020. These nutritious meals, prepared in the Akshaya Patra kitchens, will be distributed to 35,000 individuals by the district administration.

Many infected people do not need specialised hospital equipment, but only basic medicines and a room that keeps them isolated, until they recover. Through a novel model, Deutsche Bank is supporting the setting up of 450 isolation rooms in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi. The Apollo Foundation, which is providing pro-bono medical staff and expertise, is leading this social welfare consortium. Hospitality organisations such as Oyo Hotels and Rooms, Ginger Hotels and Lemon Tree Hotels are providing rooms and Zomato is on board for the delivery of food to people staying in these isolation facilities. Along with State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever, Deutsche Bank is providing monetary support to the project, which will be utilised to cover the cost of rooms and food for the economically disadvantaged. As part of this overall project, a total of 5000 isolation rooms will be set-up in various cities across India.

Many daily wage earners who have migrated to their villages from cities due to the lockdown, face the challenge of survival. In partnership with Goonj, Deutsche Bank is providing 3,300 family kits of essentials in remote villages of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan. These kits will include dry food, basic toiletries and cleaning agents among other essential items for a family of five members.