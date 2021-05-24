COVID-19: Bal Pharma supplies Favipiravir under brand name BALflu for Rs 85 per tablet in India

AbbottAbbottDrug company Bal Pharma will be supplying Favipiravir formulation in India under the brand name BALflu. The company will be selling one tablet for Rs 85, it stated. The anti-viral drug can be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19-infected patients.

This formulation is available in tablets form with 400 mg strength. The tablet inhibits and terminates viral protein synthesis and induces lethal metagenesis of influenza virus.

BALflu (Favipiravir) is a broad spectrum formulation also used in the treatment of 53 types of Influenza virus including seasonal strains such as Ebola virus, arenavirus, bunyavirus, flovirus, west nile virus , food & mouth disease virus and lassa virus.

BALflu (Favipiravir) is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 with an recommended dosage of 1,800 mg on the first day followed by 800 mg from day 2 to 14 days.

Shailesh Siroya , Managing Director of the Company said the BALflu has the efficacy to clear the virus faster by 28.7 per cent and is marketed at a very affordable price of Rs 85 per tablet, this will make the drug accessible to the needy patients. BALflu (Favipiravir) is made available across all the major markets in India as a prescription drug.

Companies like Sun Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, Abbott, Bharat Parenterals among others are also supplying Favipiravir under the same or different brand name.