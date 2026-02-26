 Cotton Yarn Manufacturer Shree Ram Twistex Sees 43.66 Times Subscription On Final Day Of Share Sale, NII's Take The Lead
The Rs 110.24-crore IPO of cotton yarn producer Shree Ram Twistex Ltd closed with overwhelming 43.66 times subscription on February 25, 2026. Bids reached 46.28 crore shares against 1.06 crore offered. Non-institutional investors led with an oversubscription of 220.30x. The entirely fresh issue, priced at Rs 95-104 per share, was managed by Interactive Financial Services Ltd.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:07 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The initial public offer of cotton yarn manufacturer Shree Ram Twistex Ltd received 43.66 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Wednesday. The Rs 110.24-crore IPO received bids for 46,28,41,632 shares against 1,06,00,000 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The category for non-institutional investors received a whopping 220.30 times subscription. The quota meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 76.63 times subscription, and that of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 3.94 times subscription. The company's initial public offering is entirely a fresh issue of up to 1,06,00,000 equity shares.

Price range for the offer is Rs 95-104 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the offer. The company is a producer of high-quality yarn.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

