Cosmofeed raises $1.5 mn from growx ventures, Waveform Ventures, 9 Unicorns; to extend network

Cosmofeed, a dynamic content monetization & consumption platform that enables creators to digitally and seamlessly optimize, monetize, and manage their audiences has announced raising $1.5 million in seed funding.

The round was co-led by growx ventures, Waveform Ventures, & 9 Unicorns with participation from Singapore-based investment holding company Silk Bridge Partners (SBP). Industry leaders like Swati Mohan (CBO – Heads Up For Tails, former CMO - Netflix India), Rannvijay Singha (actor, influencer) & Subhadip Nandy (trader, financial educator) also participated in the round.

The funding will allow Cosmofeed to extend its network to a wider audience of relevant end-users while constantly innovating to provide a hassle-free end-to-end experience. The startup will also use the funding to ramp up its team and hire people for Product, Engineering and Customer Success.

Founded in September 2021 by Vivek Yadav & Vishnu Pathak, Gurgaon-based Cosmofeed helps content creators make money and brings them closer to their community. It does this through its app that allows creators to build premium groups with ease, manage or host online events with one click, and connect with audiences instantly.

Using cutting edge technology, Cosmofeed aims to be a one stop shop for content creators by eliminating all the inherent problems of the creator workflow and distribution system currently and offering a scalable, seamless platform with a suite of products that can be monetized.

Creators can monetize via premium subscriptions, gated content, and webinars while enjoying a real-time seamless payout. Since its launch, Cosmofeed has grown rapidly to a strong user base of 50K, with a 25% paid cohort.

''The content creator community has grown exceptionally in the recent past, creating an opportunity for millions of new-age creators to earn passive income through micro-community creation. Cosmofeed has been designed with the aim of monetizing the efforts of such creators in a systematic, scalable, and hassle-free manner using technology,'' said Vivek Yadav, Founder & CEO, Cosmofeed at the funding announcement.

''Cosmofeed's differentiation lies in identifying and empowering the new-age creators. The competitive talent seeks discovery and guidance which is supported by deploying technology. The platform enables them to monetize their content from the very onset and provides the relevant tools for sustainable growth and scalability of these creators of tomorrow,'' added Yadav.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheetal Bahl, Partner at growx ventures said: ''The creator economy is one of the important facets of the digital revolution story, but the lack of tools for creators to manage and monetize their content poses a major bottleneck. Cosmofeed is pioneering one such revolution by building a platform to help creators fill this gap seamlessly. The team is chasing a grand vision with a very promising early traction. We are excited to back them in their rocketship growth journey.''

Arun Tadanki, Lead Investor at Waveform Ventures added, ''CosmoFeed makes it super-easy for premium content creators to build communities and effectively monetize them. We have been very impressed by what the founders have built even as they were bootstrapped, and the early traction is exciting!''

While Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder at 9 unicorns also commented on the announcement, ''There are 1.5 billion WhatsApp and Telegram groups globally with a $50 billion opportunity but creators are unable to monetise the content they create on free groups while struggling to manage private groups. CosmoFeed is solving this major problem and helping these creators and professionals by effectively helping them enable the monetisation channels in an optimal manner. We feel Content is king and there is immense opportunity in this segment.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:13 PM IST