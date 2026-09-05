‘Corporate Mitra’ Aims To Take The Fear Out Of Compliance, Make Regulatory Know-How Easier For MSMEs

Corporate Mitra |

New Delhi: The government’s Corporate Mitra initiative aims to make regulatory compliance simpler and more accessible for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by creating a pool of trained paraprofessionals who can provide affordable professional support.

Announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, the programme seeks to reduce the compliance burden on entrepreneurs while helping smaller businesses navigate regulatory requirements.

Turning Compliance Into an Enabler

Anita Shah Akela, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said the initiative seeks to transform compliance from a burden into an enabler of trust, transparency, accountability and orderly growth.

The programme brings together professional expertise from ICAI, ICSI and ICoAI, along with technology and academic support from IIT Madras, IIT Madras Pravartak and SWAYAM Plus.

The three professional institutes have already started the Corporate Mitra Course, with 2,879 learners registered in its first batch.

The launch of the Corporate Mitra Learning Management System also marks the beginning of the programme’s structured learning and capability-development phase.

12-Month Training Programme

The Corporate Mitra Course will run for 12 months and is divided into two stages.

During the first six months, participants will complete around 150 hours of structured academic learning through recorded video lectures.

This will be followed by six months of on-the-job training with professional firms run by members of ICAI, ICSI and ICoAI.

The government expects the programme to build a skilled pool of certified paraprofessionals who can support MSME compliance, formalisation and ease of doing business while also contributing to employment generation and inclusive economic growth.