Coronavirus update: 5 lakh mask donated by China land in Belgium

Belgium: A cargo plane carrying Chinese medical supplies for Europe to assist its battle against COVID-19 landed in Liege, Belgium on Friday night en route to Italy.

The supplies, donated by two charities — Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, comprise half a million face masks, which will be sent to Italy next week.

Italy is the most affected European country, with 17,660 infections overall and 1,266 deaths as of Friday. The country has been put in total quarantine for four days, and the shortage of personal protective equipment is acute.