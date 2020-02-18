Coronavirus outbreak: Paracetamol prices jump by 40 per cent in India

The coronavirus outbreak has started to hit India’s pharmaceutical sector, with the prices of key medicines rising. The price of paracetamol, the most commonly used analgesic, has jumped by 40 percent in India due to coronavirus.

According to a report in Bloomberg, this comes as an impact of shutdowns in China with the production of medicines being hit as supply chain disruptions prolong. Pankaj R Patel, chairman of Zydus Cadila told Bloomberg that, prices of paracetamol, the most commonly used analgesic, have jumped by 40% in India, while the cost of azithromycin, an antibiotic used for treating a variety of bacterial infections, has risen by 70%.