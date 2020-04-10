Coronavirus in India: Close precious metal commodity markets, urge experts

Typically, almost 80% of the commodity trade in metals is for gold and silver. Physical deliveries are invariably made through the vaults where gold is stored with banks. Or it is met through gold airlifted to India. Gold, unlike silver, is invariably transported through the air because it is a low volume high-value commodity

But with the movement of gold getting restricted on account of the lockdown, speculative trade has become unhealthy. Savvy marketmen keep a track of when gold is likely to be allowed out of the vaults, or when some delivery of gold will be made by aircraft. However, with unloading operations relating to aircraft cargo also becoming uncertain, insider trade has become rampant.

Hence, if the lockdown continues beyond April 14, there is a need for such trade to be highly restricted.

It may be recalled that the government has already restricted trading hours in commodity markets. Earlier trading in precious metals would begin at 10 am and would continue till 11 pm. This is because a great deal of price discovery used to take place either in London or in New York. However, after the lockdown was announced, it has been restricted from 10 am to 6 pm.

The government has now been urged to suspend trading in precious metals altogether till the lockdown conditions are eased.