Coromandel International Reports ₹381.56 Crore Consolidated PAT For Q1

Mumbai: Coromandel International on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹381.56 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a year-on-year increase compared to ₹501.59 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹8,164.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹7,042.30 crore in the prior-year quarter. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹8,214.58 crore, compared to ₹7,126.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter rose to ₹7,700.90 crore, from ₹6,448.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter was ₹513.68 crore, showing an increase from ₹677.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹12.92, compared to ₹17.12 for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This is based on a face value of ₹1 per equity share.

Exceptional Items Impact

The consolidated results for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 included an exceptional loss of ₹70.56 crore related to an estimated provision for impairment of investment/goodwill in its Drones subsidiary business. This item also impacted the prior-year annual consolidated results.

Segment Performance

Revenue from the nutrient and other allied business segment was ₹6,951.03 crore, while the crop protection segment contributed ₹1,250.76 crore. These figures are for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, on a consolidated basis.

Corporate Developments

Coromandel International also approved the conversion of loans amounting to ₹108 crore into equity shares of Coromandel Chemicals Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary. The issue price for these shares is ₹39.95 per equity share.

Loan Restructuring

Additionally, the company approved the restructuring of loans worth USD 9.70 million given to Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation S A (BMCC). This will convert the loans into equity or preference shares or other instruments, as mutually agreed.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.