Cornell University, XED announce Senior Executive Leadership program

XED, Asia’s edtech firm that caters to the learning needs of executives and senior leaders, has announced the launch of its first cohort of the 'Senior Executive Leadership Program in Management' (SELP) for CXOs across organisations in collaboration with Cornell University.

Based in Ithaca, New York, Cornell University is a Ivy League institution and one of the leading management universities in the USA and across the world. Senior Executive Leadership Program in Management (SELP) is a strategic collaboration between Cornell University and XED to offer CXOs a global edge with some of the finest content and academic expertise. Participants will learn from critically-acclaimed faculty from the elite Cornell University, according to a press statement.

SELP is a ten-month intensive learning program designed for CXOs and senior leaders to help them navigate emerging business challenges by enhancing operational and strategic skills from a global vantage point.

In a first of its kind, the program includes two-week intensive in-class learning and graduation ceremony at Cornell’s New York Campus, 8 online modules and 2 elective modules. On successful completion of the program, aspirants will be awarded a verified certificate by Cornell University.

The program aims to bring wider access to global universities, premium education and customized learning to meet the diverse and challenging needs of leaders today.

Commenting on the collaboration, ohn Kallelil, Founder & CEO, XED said, “Enterprises and business leaders are treading unfamiliar terrain today. The waves of disruption and a fast-evolving business models mean that leaders need to rethink and realign their approach to operational and strategic initiatives. We are happy to partner with Cornell University and make this premium program available to some of the finest industry leaders and influencers”.

Devin Bigoness (Director, Cornell University) said, “We are delighted to announce the first cohort of the Senior Executive Program in Management. The program has a significant relevance across sectors and it offers an innovative curriculum aligned with the industry requirements that will empower CXOs to lead through the VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, ambiguity) world challenges.”

The Senior Executive Leadership Program in Management is slated to launch on December 7, 2022. Admissions to the Management certificate program are open with stringent eligibility criteria. Senior-level professionals/CXOs with minimum ten years of experience, residing in the Middle East, South Asia and Far East regions are welcome to apply, the statement added.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:09 PM IST