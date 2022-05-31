Core industries post robust growth of 8.4% in April

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). / Representational image | Photo credit: Kateryna Babaieva

India's eight core industries, which include coal, electricity, refinery products, fertilisers, cement and natural gas, posted a robust growth of 8.4 per cent in April as compared to 4.9 per cent in the previous month, the government data showed on Tuesday.

The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for January 2022 is revised upward to 4 per cent from its provisional level 3.7 per cent.

The growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries during April-March 2021-22 stood at 10.4 per cent (P) as compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year, according to data released by the Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 28.8 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 0.9 per cent in April 2022 over April 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6 per cent during April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 6.4 per cent in April, 2022 over April 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 19.2 per cent during April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 9.2 per cent in April 2022 over April 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertiliser production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 8.7 per cent in April 2022 over April 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) declined by 0.7 per cent in April 2022 over April 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 17.1 per cent during April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 8.0 per cent in April, 2022 over April 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 20.8 per cent during April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 10.7 per cent in April 2022 over April 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.0 per cent during April to March 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

(With PTI inputs)