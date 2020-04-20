COO responsible for meeting norms, staff to download Aarogya Setu: Draft e-comm SOP

Mumbai: Making the chief operating officer (COO) of firms such as Amazon and Flipkart responsible for strict implementation of social distancing and sanitisation norms and staff compulsorily downloading the 'Aarogya Setu' app are among the measures proposed in the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for e-commerce operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the government allowing ecommerce companies to operate during the nationwide lockdown, a draft SOP has been formulated and circulated to stakeholders.

"The purpose of this SOP is to provide health and safety guidance for cleaning, maintaining hygiene and safety at workplace during a pandemic outbreak across the supply chain, including First Mile Sellers," according to the draft norms. The COO, it said, will have the overall accountability for ensuring the compliance requirements of the SOPs.

Also, regional facility and infrastructure manager or similar shall be responsible for carrying out specific tasks while the management shall be responsible for educating and communicating the requirements of the SOP guidelines to all stakeholders.

The draft SOP provides for screening of staffers at seller, warehousing and sale operations for COVID-19 symptoms (cough, sneezing, fever, breathing difficulty) at entry and immediate reporting to nearby hospital in case of any symptoms.