Continental launches Technical Centre campus at cost of Rs 1000 cr in Bengaluru

Continental inaugurated its Rs 1000-crore campus for its Technical Center India. The new campus for Continental’s Technical Center India (TCI) can accommodate over 6500 employees and will consolidate the rapidly growing engineering competencies and teams in India, catering to Automotive Research and Development (R&D) requirements for local and global markets.

The occassion was graced by Karnataka Electronics, Information Technology Minister, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, industry dignitaries, senior representatives from the automotive OEM community, together with the global leadership team of Continental.

The one million square feet state-of-the-art campus, is located at Electronic City Phase I and brings together the broad range of Continental’s technology capabilities in a vibrant, collaborative environment designed to accommodate the needs of future work.

With a Platinum Certification from India Green Building Council (IGBC), the campus is rife with green lung spaces, renewable energy sources, and rainwater harvesting, all of which contribute to Continental’s sustainability ambitions. This one of Continental’s largest and key R&D locations globally, catering to both global and local markets. Established in 2009, the center has grown over the years both in terms of people and competencies. TCI will extend its services to all five Automotive business areas Autonomous Mobility, Architecture and Networking, Safety and Motion, Smart Mobility, and User Experience.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO, Continental India, said, “Our new R&D campus represents yet another milestone in our growth.”

Explaining further about the TC vision, Latha Chembrakalam, Head of Technical Center India, Continental Automotive added, “Technology and its multiplier effect drive business transformations, competitive advantages and newer customer experiences. TCI will continue to have a larger role to play in Continental’s efforts to define the future of mobility, and our engineers play a key role in placing India on the global automotive R&D map.”

TCI’s contributions include responsibility in developing software for radar and cameras aiding several driver assistance features and functions such as the surround view system, adaptive cruise control, emergency brake assist, and lane change assist, among others. TCI contributes to the development of integrated active and passive safety technologies that save lives – plus products for enhanced vehicle dynamics, all of which contributes to Continental’s goal towards achieving Vision Zero (zero fatalities, zero injuries, zero crashes).