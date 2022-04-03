Consumer spending in mobile games declines in Q1 2022: Report

Consumer spending in mobile games declined 7.1 per cent Y/Y to $21 billion in Q1 2022, with both the App Store and Google Play seeing less revenue when compared to the year-ago period.

Mobile games on Apple's platform saw about $12.9 billion, down 2.3 per cent Y/Y, while Google Play saw its mobile game revenue decline 13.8 per cent Y/Y to $8.1 billion, reports Sensor Tower.

The top three highest grossing mobile games overall as well as on the App Store all came from Chinese publishers this quarter.

Tencent's Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile including its Chinese localisation Game for Peace came in number one and number with $735.4 million and $643 million generated across both stores. MiHoYo's Genshin Impact came in third with $551 million in player spending.

On Google Play, NCSoft's Lineage W was the top earner, followed by Moon Active's Coin Master and King's Candy Crush Saga.

Worldwide downloads of mobile games grew 2.1 per cent Y/Y in 1Q22, climbing to 14.4 billion.

This was driven mainly by Google Play, which grew 2.5 per cent Y/Y to 12.1 billion first-time downloads this quarter. App Store game installs remained flat Y/Y, holding at 2.3 billion.

Garena's massively popular battle royale title Garena Free Fire saw the most downloads across App Store and Google Play as well as on Google's marketplace, with 71.2 million installs across both platforms.

It was followed by Sybo Games' Subway Surfers, which saw 66.4 million installs across both stores and also topped the App Store chart. The third most downloaded title overall was Homa Games' Merge Master - Dinosaur Fusion, which reached 49.4 million installs.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 05:08 PM IST