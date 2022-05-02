Consumer sentiment remains upbeat, over 11,700 properties registered for sale in April 2022: Knight Frank

Knight Frank India, the leading real estate consultancy in the country, in its latest assessment noted that Mumbai city (MCGM area) saw property sale registrations of 11,744 units in April 2022, contributing over Rs 738 crores (Cr) to the state revenues.

The number of units registered in April 2022 was the best in a decade for the month of April, while monthly state revenue collections were at a 10-year high for the April month. Around 55 percent registrations were in the price band of above 1 crore while in terms of apartment size, mid-sized homes (ranging between 500-1,000 sq ft) were the most preferred category of property registered in April 2022.

Property registration momentum strong

April 2022 recorded property sale registration of 11,744 units making it the best April month in the decade, followed by April 2021 when sale registrations of 10,136 units took place. Both were preceded by record high March months, where March 2021 gained traction as it marked the end of stamp duty waiver (3% stamp duty applicable rate), while March 2022 saw higher sales as it was the last month before introduction of additional 1 percent metro cess.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said “It is heartening to see the continuous momentum of property sales, which has helped April 2022 register a decadal best performance for its corresponding months. The state government has continued to gain in terms of revenues. Even while outflows towards property purchase have increased due to metro cess, other factors like prices, home loan rates, household income and savings, financial security etc. have remained stable, encouraging buyers to conclude their purchases. We expect these sentiments to continue despite cautions of rising inflation and geo-political challenges, as home ownership is considered a safety net against such challenges.”

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:54 AM IST