Consumer electronics makers seek customs duty hike on finished goods imports: CEAMA

The domestic appliances and consumer electronics industry expects an increase in customs duty on finished goods to discourage imports and facilitate import substitution, along with incentives for specific R&D and localisation projects under the PLI scheme, in the Budget 2022, according to Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA).

CEAMA stated that the nearly Rs 75,000-crore industry is expecting ''certain enablers'' that will encourage domestic manufacturing.

''To further encourage local manufacturers, there should be a differential duty of five per cent between the parts and finished goods,'' stated CEAMA President Eric Braganza.

''Two hundred per cent weighted deduction for R&D (research and development) spends is critical for keeping up the technological advancement for the Indian manufacturer,'' added Braganza.

Braganza expects that the industry also expects the government to lower the GST on air conditioners to an 18 per cent tax slab and also a similar reduction for TV (above 105 cm screen size).

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:02 PM IST