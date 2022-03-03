Construction startup Strawcture Eco gets $375k Seed round

Construction startup Strawcture Eco Pvt Ltd has announced it has received $375K Seed investment from Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations, and Brigade REAP to enable the startup to build next-generation green building materials that are durable, affordable, and sustainable. The investment round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar (Director, DLF Family Office) and HNIs.

Shriti Pandey, CEO of Strawcture Eco Pvt Ltd, said: “We are a building material company focused on using alternative fibers to wood and other carbon-intensive raw materials to make value-added products. Our partnership with Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundation, Brigade REAP is aligned to our vision of building a circular economy-based decentralized manufacturing model that uses 100 percent natural fibers to make our products and boosts livelihoods of local farmers.”

Commenting on the investment, Nikhita Nadkarni, Director – Livelihoods & Prosperity at Social Alpha, said: “Strawcture’s specialised product is a carbon-negative alternative to wood and other chemical-based construction materials, which reduce the time and resources required in conventional construction and help counter stubble burning by creating an alternative market for agricultural waste.”

Ananth Aravamudan, Sector Lead, Climate Action commented “Strawcture Eco embodies Villgro's philosophy – that climate action, when coupled with livelihood improvement, is a powerful force for change. Every farmer that sells their crop stubble to Strawcture, and every carpenter that works with the company's eco-friendly material, effectively becomes a climate warrior.”

Nirupa Shankar, Executive Director at Brigade Group and Director at Brigade REAP added, “We have been actively looking at the Alternative Materials space to deliver our vision of a Sustainable Real Estate organisation. We also see significant value in using Strawcture’s products across Brigade in meeting ESG goals.”

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:21 AM IST